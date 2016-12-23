Puducherry

BJP flays CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has flayed Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for opposing the Union Government’s move to promote cashless transactions in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, president of the local unit of BJP, R. Swaminathan said the Chief Minister had taken a stand against cashless transactions in a bid to promote tax evasion.

The party also came down heavily on the Congress government for its criticism that the Centre failed to provide adequate funds.

