BJP cautions against dual power centres

The Bharatiya Janata Party has cautioned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam against having dual power centres.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharati on Sunday, BJP national secretary H. Raja said the AIADMK has the right to decide on its next general secretary.

“But it will not be good for the State to have two power centres. The experience of the United Progressive Alliance at the Centre with Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi as Congress president proved detrimental for the country. It will not be good for Tamil Nadu to have two power centres,” Mr. Raja said, while responding to queries on reports of V.K. Sasikala taking over as the general secretary of the AIADMK. The National Democratic Alliance government would continue to provide assistance to Tamil Nadu irrespective of the change of guard, he said.

On the letter written by actor Gautami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the secrecy behind the hospitalisation and treatment of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr. Raja said the State was mourning the death of the former Chief Minister and it would not be appropriate to comment on such things.

The former Chief Minister had taken the AIADMK to new heights and her contribution would be remembered forever, Mr. Raja said.

Earlier, he inaugurated a painting competition on the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ scheme, which seeks to address gender imbalance and discrimination against the girl child, held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the poet Bharati.

The local unit president of the BJP R. Swaminthan also spoke on the occasion.