Awareness programme on life-threatening lung disease

A hands-on session on spirometry was the highlight of an education programme hosted by the College of Physiotherapy of Mother Theresa PG and Research Institute.

Medicos literally breathed in knowledge about the life-threatening condition of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) as they participated in a hands-on session on interpreting spirometry tests.

The continuing physical therapy education programme on COPD was hosted by the College of Physiotherapy of Mother Theresa PG and Research Institute, Government of Puducherry, on the theme, ‘Breathe in the knowledge’.

A live demonstration on prevention and management of COPD and the interpretation of spirometry test (a standard pulmonary function test used to assess status of lung health by inhalation-exhalation) to detect COPD was one of the high points of the event which was attended by under graduate and post graduate students of the College.

A host of experts dealt with various aspects of the fully irreversible life-threatening lung disease which is characterised by chronic obstructed airflow interfering with normal breathing — a serious intertwining of chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Students learnt that the COPD was the sixth major cause of death worldwide. In India it is under-diagnosed and under-treated. If not treated early, it was poised to be the third leading cause of death by 2020.

According to experts, 3.45 per cent of those above 40 years are affected with COPD and out of this rural people are affected to a larger extent. Tobacco smoking has been linked to COPD since the 1950s and has long been widely known as the single most important risk factor for COPD. The disease is also caused by secondary tobacco smoke exposure, air pollution mainly from fuel combustion and use of biomass fuel for cooking in Indian household.

Prof. Supriya K Vinod, Principal, College of Physiotherapy, spoke on the importance of early diagnosis of COPD in effective management and prevention of complications.

Dr.R.Murali, Dean, Dr.R.Venkateswara Babu of Inidra Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Dr.R.Manju of JIPMER , Associate Professors in Pulmonary Medicine, were the guest speakers.