Autorickshaw drivers demand new meters

Autorickshaw drivers’ union affiliated to N.R. Congress has urged the government to provide new meters at a subsidised rate.

In a statement here on Friday, organising secretary of the union S. Sivakumar said meters fitted with the autorickshaws here had become obsolete and were not functioning in the last several years. The meters had become dysfunctional and could not be calibrated to accommodate the new rates.

The union wanted the government to extend the time period given for recalibration from two months to six months. Experts were not available to calibrate the meters, the statement said.

He said the union welcomed the decision of the government to increase the fare from Rs. 25 to Rs. 35 for the first 1.8 km and Rs. 18 for additional km.