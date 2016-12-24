Puducherry

Auto drivers seek rollback of fuel price hike

Auto drivers staged a protest on Friday highlighting their demands, including a rollback of the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Drivers belonging to unions such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Labour Progressive Front (LPF) took part in the protest. The protesters alleged that the officials of the Regional Transport Office were booking them under false charges. “Sometimes, drivers are booked even when they possess all the necessary documents. The officials say that the vehicles would be confiscated and kept at the RTO for 15 days. This kind of practice should be stopped,” D. Murali, treasurer of CITU, Vellore district, said. They also demanded that auto permits be granted only to those who possess licenses to drive the vehicles. They also wanted all drivers to be given badges. The drivers also raised the demand that the premium for auto insurance to be reduced.

