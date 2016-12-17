Annamalai University exams from Dec. 26

more-in

The distance education examinations of Annamalai University will commence from December 26. The examinations will be held at various venues all over India, the University said in a press note.

Candidates, who have registered for the examinations, can get details of their examination venues from the University website www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

The same details can also be obtained from the nearest Study Centre/Information Centre of the University.

The date schedule for Practical Examinations/ Viva-Voce Examinations will be intimated later. The Hall-Tickets can be downloaded from the Annamalai University website on Saturday.

No electronic devices

Candidates must take up examinations only in the centres allotted to them with Hall Ticket and Identity Card. Electronic devices are not permitted inside the examination hall, the press note said.