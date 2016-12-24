Alcoholism cause for rise in crime, says LG

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi launches the Publicity of Legal Services Activities through SMS in Puducherry. (From right) S. Ramathilagam, Chief Judge–cum–Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, Puducherry, M. Jaichandren, Judge of Madras High Court and G. Sendil Kumar, Law Secretary, look on.

PUDUCHERRY: Welcoming the Supreme Court decision to ban liquor shops on highways, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that alcoholism has become the main reason for rise in crime.

Addressing a legal awareness programme on child abuse organised by the Union Territory of Puducherry Legal Services Authority (UTPLSA), she said that many crimes, including sexual assault and child abuse, were committed by people in inebriated condition . “When there is a reduction in consumption of alcohol, crime rates will also decrease,” she said.

Ms. Bedi released the slide relating to prevention of child abuse. She noted that legal aid was most required for the public at this point. “Several memorandums I receive are based on civil disputes. This cannot be directly dealt with by the police. There is a need to create awareness among the public to seek legal aid to handle these cases,” she said.

Delivering a special address on the occasion, Justice M.Jaichandren, Judge, High Court of Madras and Executive Chairman, UTPLSA, said that children were sexually abused at school and workplace. “It is vital to protect children from sexual abuse and harassment. The children should be treated with love and affection and special attention should be given to victims of child abuse,” he said.

“Poverty, illiteracy and pressure from parents have pushed children into sex trade,” said Justice Jaichandren, adding that nearly 50 per cent of the child abusers were known or related to the victims. In some instances, even parents are the culprits.

“People living in rural areas require more legal awareness programme. Justice has to be delivered to the poor and the downtrodden people. For this, we need the help of non governmental and voluntary organisations,” he said.

Banner relating to prevention of child abuse was distributed to schools. Law college students received certificate for participating in the ‘two-day mass door-to-door campaign’ across the Union Territory of Puducherry and marriage certificates were given to those who registered with the help of UTPLSA.

During the programme, suggestion or complaint boxes were handed over to sub-jails in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. Publicity of legal services activities through SMS was also inaugurated. The news letter of UTPLSA was released on the occasion.

Arun L.Desai, Secretary to Government (Education); G.Sendil Kumar, Secretary to Government (Law), M.Thirukanna Selvan, President, Bar Association, Puducherry and S.Ramathilagam, Chief Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, participated in the event.