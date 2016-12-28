Adishakti to host ‘Ravana Samharam’

The night-long therukoothu is expected to enthral the audience at Adishakti in Puducherry.

more-in

The therukoothu will be performed by Iyyappan Nataka Mandram

PUDUCHERRY: The folk theatre of north Tamil Nadu is here for the public to reminisce the rich tradition. On Wednesday, Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Arts and Research in Edayanchavadi Road, is hosting a traditional ‘therukoothu’ troupe.

Arulmigu Sri Iyyappan Nataka Mandram, Kancheepuram, will perform ‘Ravana Samharam’. For the third consecutive year in Adishakti, this night-long therukoothu is expected to enthral the audience and introduce them to the one of the celebrated folk theatre forms.

‘This is part of our programme on reviving space and sensibilities for traditional art forms. The Ravana Samharam therukoothu will be performed for a minimum of five hours beginning from 7 pm on December 28,” said Vinay Kumar. K.J., Managing Trustee and Artist Director, Adishakti.

He noted that they have been collaborating with Iyyappan Nataka Mandram for a long time. “The therukoothu will begin at 7 p.m. and go on for five hours,” he said.

This event is not ticketed and interested people can visit Edayanchavady and enjoy the night- long therukoothu.

For the next year, Adishakti is preparing for a three-day therukoothu festival. “We are planning to bring three different styles of Therukoothu at Adishakti for 2017,” said Mr.Vinay.

Besides this, Adishakti is also gearing up for its much-awaited annual event ‘Remembering Veenapani’. “Owing to the demand from the artists, this annual event which is held in the month of April has been advanced to February in 2017. More than 12 groups have expressed interest to perform at Adishakti.

‘Remembering Veenapani’ is a festival of theatre, dance and music organised to celebrate the work and life of Veenapani, who was the founder of Adishakti. In the previous years, this festival was held April which is the month of her birth.