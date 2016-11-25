Activists call for mass sterilisation

more-in

As Puducherry confronts a serious stray dog problem, animal rights activists and veterinarians have suggested taking up mass sterilisation, neutering of puppies, promoting adoption of puppies and setting up of dog shelter homes as ways to tackle the problem of urban free-ranging dogs.

According to Sunaina Mandeen of People for Pondicherry’s Heritage, apart from sterilisation of dogs, shelter homes have to be set up. “In countries such as the United States, dogs are kept in shelter homes where they are vaccinated and given for adoption. People willing to adopt can visit the homes for adoption. We need to implement this system so that even the dogs get a proper shelter,” she said

For reducing the stray dog population in the long-run, the Animal Husbandry Department, the Local Administration and Non Governmental Organisations have to work in tandem. It is also important that Municipalities and Commune Panchayats work in coordination as the stray dog problem has to be addressed simultaneously at the village and town level, said S. Ramkumar, former Director of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and who currently holds the post of Director Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Government of Puducherry.

Along with Animal Birth Control (ABC), the authorities should take Early Neutering in Dogs (END) programme. Under the END programme, young puppies will be picked up from the streets and sterilised. The operation is conducted when the puppy is 2 to 3 months old. The puppy centric approach has its advantage because of the less cost involved.

The success of the programme depends on the deployment of adequate veterinarians, dog catchers and support of genuine NGOs, he said.

Veterinary Medical Officer of Puducherry Municipality K. Coumarane said many countries resort to mercy killing of sick and old dogs.

Dr. S. Selvamuthu, President, Indian Animal Welfare Association, said that the government has to invest in the infrastructure required to control the population of stray dogs. They should provide sufficient funds to carry out the ABC programme.

At least 60 per cent of the dogs have to be sterilised. However, lack of funds hamper the complete implementation of ABC programme and had led to increase in stray dog population.

He stressed the need for setting up one shelter home for stray dogs with proper infrastructure facilities to accommodate dogs after the sterilisation.