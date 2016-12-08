AIADMK demands bronze statue of Jayalalithaa

SEEKING A STATUE: A delegation of the AIADMK submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in Puducherry on Thursday seeking his intervention on installation of a statue of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the territorial administration to install a life-size bronze statue in Puducherry as a fitting memorial for the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

A party delegation led by A. Anbazhagan, MLA, met Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday and submitted a memorandum regarding installation of a statue.

Mr. Anbazhagan told presspersons that the Chief Minister had promised to discuss the issue in the Cabinet and accordingly take an appropriate decision.

Responding to a question on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s statement predicting an imminent split in the AIADMK, he said the BJP leader was speaking without knowing the real strength of the party. “It’s a party built by Jayalalithaa and it has got the love and affection of people,” he said.

Flaying Mr. Swamy for making “irresponsible” statements, he said: “The BJP leader is a power broker and he has never faced the electorate. He has adopted shortcut to stay in politics,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissuade Mr. Swamy from interfering in the affairs of other political parties.

Asked whether he would accept Sasikala as party general secretary, Mr Anbazhagan said she had been with Jayalalithaa even through the worst of times and there was nothing wrong in her occupying the post.