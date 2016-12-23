Puducherry

AIADMK alleges administrative paralysis in UT

The local unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday said the administration in the Union Territory has come to a standstill due to a power struggle between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Addressing a press conference, local unit secretary of AIADMK A. Anbazhagan said the interference by the Lieutenant Governor in the day-to-day affairs had created an administrative paralysis. The Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister took divergent stands on the Union Government’s directive to UT to promote cashless transaction, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister had been indulging in a publicity stunt by giving a false impression of taking up issues pertaining to UT with the Centre, he said.

