A special day for special children

Sarat Kumar Acharya, CMD, NLC, and Yogamaya Acharya, President, SOS, gifting students as part of celebrations organised to mark the National Day of Mentally Challenged in Neyveli. — | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd. celebrated the talents of the differently-abled to mark the National Day of Mentally Challenged.

The celebrations at the Lignite Hall were hosted by the Sneha Opportunity Services (SOS) — a society functioning under the aegis of the NLC. The SOS is providing special education, medical attention and vocational training to 78 differently-abled children.

Sarat Kumar Acharya CMD, NLC, who was the chief guest, emphasised the importance of commitment towards the special children for their welfare, protection and rehabilitation. He said, if proper care and education was provided then, every child could reach to his/her full potential and lead a productive life.

Yogamaya Acharya, the president of SOS, underscored the importance of the support from the NLC for the SOS and in making a difference to the lives of the differently-abled and the Sneha School. She also appreciated the efforts of teachers, trainers and staff of the SOS in imparting educational and vocational training to the special children.

A pledge pertaining to the rights of the mentally challenged children was administered by the Executive Committee members of SOS, Dr. P. Ravi and S. Mathivanan, in English and Tamil respectively. N. Jothi Kumar, SOS secretary, presented the annual report that detailed the various activities and training programmes carried out for the students.

Earlier, Thirugnana Sambanda Murthy, GM and Transport and executive committee member, NLC Directors Rakesh Kumar, P. Sevakumar and R.Vikraman participated.

The CMD, Directors, SOS leaders and Ladies Club patrons, including Devaki Thangapandian, Shanthi Selvakumar and Shanthi Vikraman distributed gifts to the students and staff of the school.