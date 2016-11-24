A creative blend of experience and freshness

more-in

The works of two artists with an age difference of 50 years will be showcased at the ‘Book and Page’ painting show

Art transcends age and experience. Here is an exhibition that blends the worlds of both the expert and the novice.

Pondicherry Art Akademy, through the ‘Book and Page’ painting show, has attempted to put together the works of M. Sirpi Jayaraman, senior artist, and A.Senthoorigai, Vth Standard Student, at Aurodhan in Puducherry.

Two artists with an age difference of 50 years have shared a common platform to showcase their art work. The 10-year-old girl has displayed her water colour paintings of landscapes along with paintings and pen drawings of 60-year-old M. Sirpi Jayaraman.

“This is an experiment to break the hierarchy which is strongly rooted among artists in Puducherry. We selected a young artist to exhibit her paintings along with that of a senior artist in order to make the next generation grow without any complexes and inequalities,” said artist G. Sridalaadevi, founder-secretary, Pondicherry Art Akademy.

She said that the ‘Book and Page’ painting show has a wide array of themes on display. From line drawings to paintings of folk art, artists, south Indian women and water colour paintings of nature.

Mr. Jayaraman says: “I am blessed to be exhibiting my paintings and drawings with a 10-year-old artist. She has participated in many shows and it is always a delight to view her works.”

He added that he is now retired from service and looks forward to working more with children.

Mr. Jayaraman had worked as a Central Government artist from 1981-88 in JIPMER Hospital.

He worked as a principal of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and won several awards. He has conducted more than 100 exhibitions in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi and also in France and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Ms.Senthoorigai said that she started drawing when she was 3 years old. “I like water colours and most of my works are on nature. I have exhibited at least 21 of my paintings for this show,” she said.

Ms. Senthoorigai has participated in many painting competitions, art camps in Puducherry and won several awards.

The painting show will be held till November 18.