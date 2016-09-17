A 35-year-old man was brutally murdered by a six-member gang in front of his house at Sellaperumalpet near Lawspet on Thursday night. The name of the victim was given as M. Manikandan, a financier of Sreenivasa Goundar Street in Sellaperumalpet, the police said.

According to police, Manikandan was in his house with the main door remaining open when a six-member gang barged into it. An argument ensued and the gang attacked him with a sharp weapon. Even as Manikandan ran out of the house, the accused attacked him with an axe. He died on the spot. The gang members fled on their motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rachna Singh said that prima facie , money transaction appears to be the reason behind the murder. A search has been launched to nab him, she added.