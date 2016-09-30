Relishing freedom:Women from Vanur participating in the annual Women’s Festival organised by the Auroville Village Action Group. —File Photo

It’s going to be all about the multiple causes of women, from emancipation to empowerment as Auroville plans a fitting finale to the Annual Women’s Festival, which was launched on September 7.

The culmination of the 20th edition of the annual women’s festival is scheduled on October 2 under the auspices of the Auroville Village Action Group on October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About 5,000 women from the bio-region of Auroville are expected to join the celebrations. The fun-filled events include dance, song, drama, speeches and story-telling sessions.

Social activists from the Auroville Bioregion will share their work and experiences on issues of human rights, children's welfare and challenges faced by transgender communities.

For more details, contact 9443702387 / 0413 267 8871; e-mail:villageactiongroup@ gmail.com