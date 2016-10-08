The Puducherry government today said the Department of Information and Technology would train 5,000 candidates on soft skills in this fiscal.

The skill training will be provided in association with Chennai-based Information Communication Technology Academy.

Inaugurating the IT Finish school programme here, Revenue Minister M O H F ShahJahan said candidates who undergo training would also be subject to assessment and certification which would enable trainees get placements in multinational companies.

ICT Academy is an initiative of the Union government to meet skill requirements of the industries and generate more jobs especially in Tier II and III towns, he said.

Officials of the Department and also the Academy highlighted the importance of the training.

D Manikandan, Secretary to Information Technology of Puducherry government, said the partnership with the ICT Academy was meant to provide advanced technology skill by imparting professional training and certification.

Candidates undergoing training would be equipped with most upto date technologies to keep abreast of the fast—paced and dynamic IT industry, he added.