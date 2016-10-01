ON COLLISION COURSE:Members of the Untouchability Eradication Front staging protest in front of the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Friday.— PHOTO: M. SAMRAJ

More than 40 members owing allegiance to the Untouchability Eradication Front were arrested when they attempted to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly in support of their demands on Friday.

The agitators, led by Sampath, president of the front, said 27 acres of land acquired by the Government under the Special Component Plan for construction of a residential school for Dalit children in Kirumambakkam remained unutilised. The funds allocated under the SCP should not be allocated to other heads.

The Government should immediately use the funds sanctioned for construction of a residential school on par with Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The protesters took out a rally from Kamaraj Salai to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly.

However, the protesters were blocked en route by the police at Mission Street following which they resorted to a protest.

They were arrested and later released in the evening.