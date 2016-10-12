A three-day international conference beginning at the Pondicherry University on Thursday will feature an array of experts from India and abroad discuss emerging concepts in mental health.

The event, which will be the third edition hosted by the Department of Applied Psychology and the sixth edition of the Indian School Psychology Association (InSPA), will focus on the theme ‘Successful mental health and well-being’.

Among the prominent speakers are Devamany S. Krishnasamy, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Malaysia, Janet Muscatt, secretary, International School Psychology Association, Barbara Hanfstingl, Klagenfurt University, Austria, G.S. Saun, Director, Indian Council of Social Science Research, Delhi, B. Mukhopadhyay, InSPA president and Panch. Ramalingam, InSPA secretary.

According to Dr. Panch. Ramalingam, one of the highlights will be the initiation of children to a new concept, Memoroid. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and other Ministers are expected to participate.

