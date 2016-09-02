EXTREME ADVENTURE:Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi flags off sailing expedition ‘Samudri Yatra 2016’ in Puducherry on Thursday. (Right) NCC cadets at Thengaithittu Fishing Harbour —Photos: T. Singaravelou

Women to be part of activity fromnext year: NCC Deputy DG

Nearly 30 Senior Division Cadets of Naval unit of NCC embarked on a 10-day ‘Ocean Sailing Expedition’ from Puducherry to Nagapattinam. Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi flagged off the ‘Samudri Yatra 2016’ on Thursday.

Conducted by 5 (TN) Naval NCC Unit, Cuddalore, under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Puducherry, it is considered to be one of the most challenging NCC activities of the year.

Vijesh Kumar Garg, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andamans), said that the ocean was dynamic and the expedition called for extremely high level of physical fitness, mental strength, steely resolve and will power to face the challenges posed by rough sea conditions.

He added that girls will also embark on the 10-day ‘Ocean Sailing Expedition’ from the next year. The Lieutenant Governor added that they should form half of the team going on expedition next year. “It is an exciting invitation. I am very happy to know that you will also include deserving female cadets. I will hopefully be here next year to see girls go on ocean sailing expedition,” she said.

Ms .Bedi added: “This expedition is much more challenging than any other activities. It requires huge amount of strength, preparation, tenacity, endurance and alertness. This is what it teaches you. If we develop these qualities, then we are creating national wealth. Each disciplined mind is an asset to society and nation. It cannot come without training.”

The team led by Commander M. Ramesh, Commanding officer of the Puducherry Naval Unit, will halt at Cuddalore, Parangipettai, Pazhayar, Tarangambadi and Nagapattinam port covering a total distance of 336 km from September 1 to 10.

Mr. Ramesh said that two or three cadets have been selected from Tiruchirapalli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tanjavur and Nagapattinam to form the team of 30.

“This is my second expedition. It will take five days to reach Nagapattinam. We will sail only in the morning. I feel excited to join the team for the second time,” said Subash Vijayaselvaraj, a NCC cadet of 5(TN) Naval Unit, Cuddalore, studying B.Sc in St.Joseph’s College of Arts and Science Cuddalore.

The Ocean Sailing Expedition forms an important part of the ‘All India Competition’ amongst the Naval NCC units for the ‘Most Enterprising Naval Unit Trophy, awarded by the Prime Minister during the Republic Day Parade.