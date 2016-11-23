Puducherry

3 killed, 27 injured as van, SUV collide

Three persons, including two women, were killed and 27 others were injured when a van and an SUV collided head-on at Koonimedu near Marakkanam on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as V. Santha of Marakkanam and N. Kaliammal (19) of Keezhpettai, both workers of a private factory in Kalapet, and Satyan (29), car driver belonging to Koonimedu.

According to police, 27 workers of a private factory in Kalapet were returning home in a company van at 11 p.m. when it collided with a Toyota Innova bound for Puducherry.

Santha, Kaliammal and Satyan were killed on the spot. The injured were admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A case has been registered.

