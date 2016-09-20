The police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the explosion of two country-made bombs in a locked house in Mudaliarpet on Friday night. The police have also launched a search for two anti-socials who had prepared the country-made bombs and are absconding.

Police said anti-socials Vinod and Vicky had handed over two country-made bombs in a school bag to their accomplice R. Kumaran, who in turn handed it over to Boopathy for safe keeping in a locked house at Lakshmi Nagar in Mudaliarpet.

The house owner Radha, along with her two sons, had shifted to another house in Thyagigal Nagar as the building was in a dilapidated condition. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Vicky and Vinod had prepared the country-made bombs to eliminate one Iyappan of Vanarapet.

The explosion occurred when two boys identified as Siva and Praveen laid a bet between them to enter into the locked house which had a reputation of being a haunted house.

Police said Boopathy had warned the boys against entering the house. But the duo went ahead and picked up the school bag. Whey they opened the bag they found that it was filled with sand and threw it to the ground.

The country-made bombs exploded, causing injuries to Siva and Praveen. Based on the information provided by the boys, the police arrested Kumaran and Boopathy and have launched a search to nab Vicky and Vinod, who are absconding.