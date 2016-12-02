Puducherry

12-year-old girl abused at Auroville

more-in

A 12-year-old girl from Puducherry was sexually abused by a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver in Auroville. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed in Auroville police station.

A senior official at the CWC said the crime came to light when the girl was taken to JIPMER for missed periods. “The test results showed that she was pregnant,” added the official.

During the enquiry, the girl had informed that the autorickshaw driver, whom she got acquainted during her visit to the village in Auroville, physically forced himself on her. The parents will meet the CWC chairperson on Friday.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2016 2:05:26 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/12-year-old-girl-abused-at-Auroville/article16738860.ece

© The Hindu