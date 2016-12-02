12-year-old girl abused at Auroville

more-in

A 12-year-old girl from Puducherry was sexually abused by a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver in Auroville. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed in Auroville police station.

A senior official at the CWC said the crime came to light when the girl was taken to JIPMER for missed periods. “The test results showed that she was pregnant,” added the official.

During the enquiry, the girl had informed that the autorickshaw driver, whom she got acquainted during her visit to the village in Auroville, physically forced himself on her. The parents will meet the CWC chairperson on Friday.