100 children fall sick after eating chocolates

more-in

Over 100 children in the Government High School at Koothakudi fell ill after eating chocolates past expiry date which were found dumped on the bypass at Koothakudi near Kallakurichi on Thursday.

Police sources said the students were on the way to school when they found cartons of chocolates dumped on the bypass. The children collected the chocolates and consumed them in the school. The students complained of nausea, vomiting, and giddiness.

The school headmaster and teachers informed the parents and the children were immediately rushed to the Koothakudi Primary Health Centre. After treatment, most children were discharged while four others were kept under observation.

Meanwhile, officials from the Food Safety Department collected samples of the chocolates and sent them for analysis to Chennai. The police have booked a case under Sections 284 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code.