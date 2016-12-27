‘Natural calamities, industrialisation pose biggest threat to biodiversity’

A PROUD MOMENT: Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao presenting certificate to a candidate at the 12th annual convocation of Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, on Monday. K.P. Anbalagan, Higher Education Minister, and B. Meenakumari, chairperson of National Biodiversity Authority are also present. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao gave away degree certificates to select candidates at the 12th graduation day of Tiruvalluvar University, Vellore, on Monday.

He gave away Ph. D. degree certificates to 105 candidates, bachelor’s degrees to 32 candidates, and masters’ degrees to 20 candidates.

B. Meenakumari, chairperson of National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), Chennai, who delivered the convocation address, said that conservation of biodiversity had gained importance recently.

“According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, about one-third of all known species are facing extinction. About 25 per cent of all the mammals may become extinct in 20 years. Natural calamities and industrialisation are responsible for non-sustainability of diversity. Hence, citizens should take responsibility to sustain a healthy ecosystem. Tamil Nadu can feel proud that an NBA office is established in Chennai,” she said.

Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan said that while the national average of students going to higher education was 23.6 per cent, Tamil Nadu’s average was 44.8 per cent. The State performed well in capacity building in students pursuing higher education and make them employable, he added.

Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik, District Collector C.A. Raman and Vice-Chancellor of the university K. Murugan were present.