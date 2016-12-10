‘Direct pvt schools, colleges to accept debit cards for fees’

more-in

BJP in the union territory today asked the Puducherry government to order all private educational institutions to ensure that they collect fees from parents through cashless transaction by adopting swiping machines.

President of the party’s local unit V Swaminathan said parents now face hardships at the hands of managements of these schools and colleges as they insisted on cash payment and were not issuing receipts.

“When the Prime Minister is keen on achieving the goal of cashless transaction and introducing e wallet and digital banking, how can educational institutions take their own stand ignoring the Prime Minister`s steps? he asked and wanted the Chief Minister to intervene and issue orders to the institutions to install swiping machines.

If there was absence of any such direction it would only give rise to the doubts that the government was not falling in line with the Centre`s policy, he said.