Postal savings accounts find many takers in Vellore

In the last two months, the Vellore Postal Division has seen more people opening postal savings bank accounts.

February and March alone saw the opening of 18,160 new postal savings bank accounts in the division. In fact, officials pointed out that in the first 10 months of the last financial year, a total of 12,000 accounts were opened. A total of 30,160 accounts were opened in the financial year, according to officials.

Apart from one head office, the Vellore division has 46 sub-offices and 104 branch post offices.

The division’s efforts to conduct special melas and door-to-door campaign to open new accounts had indeed paid off.

“We started to conduct special melas since February. At least 50 such melas have been conducted so far. We are targeting students of schools and colleges through these melas,” said K. Vijaya, superintendent of post offices, Vellore division.

As a result, the division has witnessed a rise in the number of postal savings bank accounts in the last two months, she said. One of the key factors that turned the public attention to postal savings accounts was the announcement on minimum balance in accounts by banks, officials said.

On Friday, the division conducted a special mela at Auxilium College in which 250 accounts were opened by students. “Through this, we can encourage students to start saving. We will also be issuing postal ATM cards to the students. They can use the cards at the postal ATM at the Vellore Head Post Office, and other bank ATMs too,” she added.

She added that educational institutions can approach the division officials to hold special melas on their campuses. S. Selvakumar, marketing executive, Vellore division was present.