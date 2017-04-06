New watershed mission in Tiruvannamalai

more-in

A new watershed mission conceived by Collector Prashant M. Wadnere has been launched in Tiruvannamalai district aimed at giving an impetus to the ground water table once the rain begins.

Mr. Wadnere said that 10,000 gabion check dams with recharge pits would be constructed across water courses in the district. At present, sanction for 1,000 such structures has been given and they would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹9.25 crore.

In each structure, small rough boulders would be stacked (without mortar) into a retaining wall/check dam across the stream/water course, that are dry now. The stacked boulders would be tied using a mesh in order to prevent the structure from getting washed away by the stream. Near each wall a recharge pit would be dug. Every pit will contain a 50-feet-deep bore well.

When it rains the gabion walls would retain water for some time/ slow the course in order to help water to percolate and improve water table. The recharge pits with bore well would play supportive role and directly take water to the depth of 50 feet in order to recharge the water table. Construction of 32 gabion structures is already over. Construction of structures in other identified places is being expedited.

Sources said that mission has been synchronised with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Labour force that is estimated to take 40% cost of the project would be drawn from the MGNREGS. Remaining 60% cost would be spent on materials including mesh and boulders, digging bore wells etc.

Mr. Wadnere called upon the people to volunteer and donate their labour in construction of such dams. Those willing to volunteer would be given training in the Collectorate every Saturday. To symbolise the importance of voluntary participation of people in the mission, Mr. Wadnere physically participated in the construction of one such structure in Thumbakkadu, a tribal village, located on the foothills of Jawadu Hills.