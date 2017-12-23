Zaveri Bazaar collapse: FIR filed against contractor, supervisor

more-in

The L.T. Marg police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the collapse of a building in Zaveri Bazaar, which claimed four lives last week.

The 100-year-old ground-plus-five-storey building, Chhipi Chawl, in Zaveri Bazaar was being renovated when a part of it collapsed on December 15. Of the 11 labourers who were working, four were trapped under debris and died. The police said that the FIR was registered on Thursday night against the contractor who had been given the contract by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, and the supervisor responsible for the site.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Naik, L.T. Marg police station, said, “We have booked the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code. We are conducting further inquiries. We are still working on identifying the people responsible for the safety of the workers.”

Civic officials who had launched a probe into the incident had found that support beams had not been built to prevent slab from collapsing. The probe team found out this was reason why the floor of the fifth floor collapsed.