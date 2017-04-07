WR’s 1,000th mega block on Sunday

more-in

Mumbai: The Western Railway will be enforcing its 1,000th mega block this Sunday between Marine Lines and Mahim from 10.35 a.m. to 3.35 p.m. Though there is no formal celebration, senior officials will be present to oversee the operation.

“Major maintenance work will be carried out by the engineering, electrical and signalling departments during the block,” said Adish Pathania, Divisional Operating Manager, WR. The first mega block was operated on October 22, 1995, between Borivali and Goregaon on Up and Down lines.

Blocks are usually for five hours and there are over 400-450 workers involved.

“Blocks are taken for track renewal for a stretch, new bridges or any other permanent structure, which needs to be replaced and cannot be done while trains are running,” said a senior railway official. “The passenger load has increased and hence we need to maintain the tracks on regular basis. Sundays are chosen as most of the offices are closed and majority of passengers are not disturbed.”