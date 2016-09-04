In the absence of barricades, digging work for the Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) metro station on a 10-acre plot of the playground of Azad Maidan is yet to start. Although the drilling machine reached the site on Friday, the barricading is likely to be completed late Saturday night before soil testing may start.

When The Hindu spoke to officials on site, they declined to comment. However, a senior MMRCL official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Geo-technical studies were to commence a month ago. But we experienced some delays in the sanctioning of permissions. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has been less than forthcoming for an early start. We will still commence work on the station in October, as per the schedule. ” It may be recalled that the MMRDA was originally selected to execute the Metro 3 project.

“The MMRDA has a lot of land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and should work as a facilitator instead of putting obstacles to the project. The Azad Maidan site was handed over for the project a month ago. But we were able to take physical charge of the site only yesterday,” the official said.

A senior geologist, who declined to identify himself, confirmed that the soil testing will begin once the barricading is over. He also said that Hindustan Construction Company will complete the barricading work by late Saturday night.

The MMRCL website quotes Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying: “I always appreciate when projects move ahead with the required urgency and this 33.5-km Metro 3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is showing promise. Our aim is to complete the project within the scheduled timeframe.”

The CST metro station would probably have an exit at the subway that connects to the CST railway station.

The drilling will be undertaken in around a dozen points for the soil testing on the 10-acre area, which is demarcated with red flags. “Once the construction is completed underground, we will restore the over-ground portion back to its original status as a playground,” the MMRCL official said.

Another fact that may lead to further delays is the two segments awarded to Ms J Kumar-CRTG consortium, for which letters of acceptance were issued. Ms J Kumar is blacklisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for slipshod work in the road repairs scam.

The writer is a freelance journalist