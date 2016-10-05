A highly-decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman, who had gone missing nearly two months ago, was found in a water storage drum on Tuesday.

The body found at Mumbra Devi colony of Diva has been sent for post-mortem, inspector S.V. Nikam of Mumbra police station said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused identified as Manoj Singh (35), who hails from Basti in Uttar Pradesh. The victim lived with her father and four-year-old daughter after separating from her husband, Mr. Nikam said. Singh and the woman had changed their residences and they were in a relationship. — PTI