Woman snatches 75-year-old man’s chain

Mumbai: There was yet another chain-snatching in the city on Saturday afternoon. But this time, there was something different: it was a woman stealing a man’s chain. The Malabar Hill police have booked a woman for allegedly snatching a 75-year-old man’s chain in Walkeshwar.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday at the Banganga Cross Road. The police said that the victim, Shankar Mhatre, runs a grocery store in Banganga and was walking home when the incident occurred.

“The woman, who is yet to be identified, attacked Mr. Mhatre from behind. She clamped a hand over his mouth and nose, and snatched a four-tola gold chain worth ₹1 lakh he was wearing. When he tried to fight back, she pushed him to the ground and fled the scene,” said a police officer.

Mr. Mhatre went to a local clinic, and subsequently approached the Malabar Hill police. An FIR of robbery under the Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman who, according to Mr. Mhatre’s statement, seemed to have been in her mid-forties.

Senior Police Inspector Bhaskarrao Sawant said investigations into the case were under way.

The police are now scouring the area for any closed circuit television cameras that might have captured the woman either committing the crime, approaching Mr. Mhatre or fleeing from the scene, while also making inquiries with informants in the area.

Chain-snatching, once regarded as a petty crime, has become one of the most challenging street crimes for the police in the recent years. The crime started with one or two men on riding around the city on bikes, identifying victims wearing expensive necklaces, snatching the jewellery, and speeding away.

Over the last five to seven years, the police have also seen the emergence of inter-State gangs who snatch chains on an almost daily basis and return to their hometown to sell the jewellery, making it hard for the police to trace them.