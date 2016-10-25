The Shiv Sena on Monday released its whip in support of the no-confidence motion, almost confirming majority for Tuesday’s special general body meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On Thursday, a no-confidence motion was proposed by the standing committee, in which, 14 of the 16 members had given their approval.

At the special general body meeting 111 corporators in the presence of all senior civic officials and heads of department will discuss and vote on retaining Tukaram Mundhe as NMMC Commissioner.

The house needs 69 votes to pass the motion. With the NCP’s 52 corporators along with the support of five Independent corporators, it seemed difficult for the motion to be passed. But now with the Shiv Sena’s decision, the chances of it being passed are very high. “All the party members have signed the whip and on Tuesday, we will support the motion against Mr. Mundhe,” said Sena corporator Dwarkanath Bhoir.

The Congress has also signed the whip. “The party is tired of the autocratic rule of Mr. Mundhe, which does not give us any value as a corporator,” said Rupali Bhagat, Congress corporator.

Meanwhile, NCP corporator Jayaji Nath said with the Sena’s support, they are positive that the motion will be passed. The BJP, on the other hand, has decided to remain silent.

The allegations mentioned in the proposal submitted to the secretary on Thursday included Mr. Mundhe’s autocratic behaviour against the corporators and the Mayor and insulting them, disobeying orders by the standing committee and the general body, making self-policy decisions without the approval of the general body, insulting public representatives, and inciting resentment against corporators among the public.

Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane said, “If Mr. Mundhe had not been against democracy, this situation would not have arisen. These developments have not happened in the last five months, but over years. He conducts ‘Walk with Commissioner’ to understand the residents’ problems, but would not consider a corporator’s suggestion if he brings one.”

