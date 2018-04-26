With higher FSI, city skyline to get taller, denser

more-in

To push for more commercial development in the city and create more affordable homes, the Development Plan 2034 has de-linked Floor Space Index (FSI) from population density for special projects. Instead, the DP connects development to mass rapid transit systems. Special projects can now avail of FSI up to 5, but this has been restricted to 3 in the island city.

To ensure social infrastructure is not found lacking as FSI goes up, the State government has linked FSI to road width. The new DP has separate FSI limits for traditional residential areas like gaothans and koliwadas. Also, new regulations have been formulated for construction near the airport and for redeveloping privately-owned buildings in the suburbs.

Nitin Kareer, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, said Mumbai has been divided into five zones, where the permissible bulk FSI will be allowed depending on proximity to a mass transit point.

Civic infrastructure

The new blueprint for the city envisages the creation of one million homes, but the availability of adequate civic infrastructure to accommodate the increase in residences could be a point of worry, feel experts.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said the civic body seeks to balance needs of the working population with better housing.

To achieve this, No Development Zones (NDZ) are being opened up and redesignated as Special Development Zones. At present, NDZs comprise 3,355 hectare, of which 2,100 hectare will be earmarked for affordable housing schemes. Mr. Kareer defended the move, saying locking up NDZ land was never the plan.

Bringing cheer to green activists apprehensive of losing open spaces to construction, the DP has reserved land for two more central parks. one in Cuffe Parade measuring 300 acres, and the other in Sewri. The first will be developed by the BMC, and the second by the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT).