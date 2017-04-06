With business down, hotel owners mull shutting shop

more-in

Mumbai: Hotels along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway are contemplating shutting shop with their business plummeting following the Supreme Court ban on sale of liquor.

According to sources in the hotel and restaurant owners’ associations, dhabas are seeing 70% to 80% drop in business. “Koi matlab hi nahin banta hai (there is no point in keeping the shops open),” said Nagraj Shetty, secretary of Vasai Taluka Hotel Owners’ Association. “We are close to downing our shutters.”

Adarsh Shetty, president, Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, “Ever since the SC order came into effect, business has taken a severe hit. Most people who go out these days for a meal, especially to dhabas, would like to have some alcohol along with it. And with drinks being barred, people are not ready to visit these joints merely for food.”

Hotel owners have approached the government to denotify the highways. On Wednesday, they met Excise Minister Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule to make a formal request. “We have apprised him of the situation,” said Mr. Nagraj Shetty.

A hotel owner, whose restaurant is on Vasai-Virar road, said on condition of anonymity that the decision has not only hurt hotel owners, but also the ordinary workforce.