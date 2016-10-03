“I cannot understand why a judge should retire. I don’t understand the concept of retirement of a judge,” said retired justice Suresh Hosbet on Saturday. He turned to human rights activism and advocacy after he retired in 1991 as the Bombay High Court judge.

At an event organised by Majlis Legal Centre, People’s Watch, Human Rights Law Network, Human Relief Foundation, and Centre for Study of Society and Secularism at Asiatic Library, the 87-year-old said, “I loved being a judge, and there is so much a judge can do.” Justice Hosbet said, “Lord Denning did not retire till he was about 80, and even after that he decided to retire on his own. Much later, the British government made the age of retirement as 75 and we retire at an early age of 62 at the High Court and that is the prime time for judges. A Supreme Court judge retires at the age of 65. Why do they need to retire then? I feel they could have been more of an asset to the judiciary had their role been allowed to continue.”

He said, “After retirement, can you forget your commitment to the Constitution? Justice Krishna Iyer was a judge for seven years, but he worked for 34 years after his retirement.”

On capital punishment, he said when he was a sitting judge, while he had the power to give it, he did not have the capacity to do it “because I don’t know the accused except for what is brought before me”. “And I still believe in that. You have to understand the law and know how to handle it.”

“You hardly find a retired judge committing himself to any cause. I live in a building of retired judges, but no one is interested in doing what I am doing.” He concluded: “The first quarter of 90’s was the golden period of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. That was the time we had social action litigation for the rights of the poor and the Right to Life was exercised, but today the exact opposite is taking place.”