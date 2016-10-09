A couple of years ago, I came across an interesting debate on a film that’s up there in golden letters on the marquee of cinema history — Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. The question raised was: “Considering that there’s no one in the room when Charles Foster Kane whispers ‘Rosebud’, how does the butler hear it?”

Those who’ve seen Citizen Kane will know that the mystery word, uttered by the dying protagonist, is the foundation on which the entire edifice of the film rests — the plot follows a journalist as he travels back into the media tycoon’s life and attempts to decipher what ‘Rosebud’ means. If no one heard him say it, does this then make for a very large plot hole in one of the most iconic films of all time?

A plot hole, for those who’ve never heard the term, is, well, a hole in a plot. It’s an inconsistency or logical foul-up that can make viewers go WTF and sometimes weaken the underpinning of the story itself. Some plot holes are so large that the entire story can crash to the floor through them. Like Special 26 — but more on that later.

Bloopers vs plot holes

As a fairly logical audience member, WTF has been a pretty common emotion for me while watching Hindi movies, some of them from my favourite film-makers. How is Rajesh Khanna so plump and healthy in Anand if he’s suffering from intestinal cancer? Why are Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen so elderly in Aandhi when they should be only around 40 as the story seems to indicate? How does Rajesh Khanna get an IAF plane to go inform his uncle about his wedding in Aradhana and how does its crashing become a patriotic act? Bollywood and even Hollywood have many of these logic-defying minor glitches; however, they aren’t story-impacting plot holes.

In the universe of cinematic snafus, the kind that most viewers get and gleefully point out is the blooper/continuity error. The type where Salman Khan’s hair waxes and wanes though the length of Andaz Apna Apna or Moushumi Chatterjee’s sandals do a now-you-see-me-now-you-don’t act in a song from Manzil. Or, indeed, the kind where you can, with a little help from technology, see, frame by slow frame, the famously armless Thakur Baldev Singh’s arms peeking from under his kurta sleeves in the climax of Sholay. Those, again, aren’t plot holes. A plot hole is strictly about the plot, and like its semantic cousin, the pothole, it gives the discerning viewer a mental jolt.

OMG moments

Some of these mental jolts come to some of us a little belatedly — the ‘Damn, how did I not see this before?’ kind. During one desultory television viewing of Aradhana many years ago, I suddenly woke up to the fact that the film had an irrationality that put the second half of the narrative into question. Namely: Sharmila Tagore, who shoulders the blame for a murder her young illegitimate son commits while trying to save her from rape, goes to jail for 12 years. Their paths immediately cross again, and though she zealously conceals her identity from him, all is revealed through an old photograph he chances upon just before the tearful climax. All good till the question strikes: why would a boy who seems around 10 when he commits the murder not remember the woman who brought him up for a decade — especially since they were separated after such a traumatic incident? A more realistic film would probably have the mother not recognizing her grown-up son and taking the story a different way — but then, would that have been as fulfilling as Rajesh Khanna in a double role? Bollywood has its reasons.

Another belated OMG moment came to me on the umpteenth viewing of Kati Patang . In the film, Asha Parekh, who’s run away on her wedding day, ends up taking an outstation train the same night and impersonating a friend who’s going to her in-laws’ house (story too convoluted to narrate here). En route, she’s saved from a thieving cab driver by Rajesh Khanna who leaves her at his own house before taking off to a nightclub to sing a drunken song on betrayal. The Ramu Kaka of the household sadly informs Parekh that Khanna was ditched by his to-be bride on their wedding day and has been drowning his sorrows in nightly booze after the shock — whereupon she realizes that this is the groom she ran away from. Clearly Khanna lives in some alternate time universe to have come back and turned into a depressive alcoholic two days after the wedding.

Defying logic

Some of the most humongous plot holes have come in recent thrillers, a genre where the logic should ideally be impeccable. Kahaani was chock-a-block with them (forget the fake flashbacks and absurdities like martialising the Intelligence Bureau with designations like commander-in-chief. Tha- nks to the dizzy pace and enthralling nature of the film, the holes aren’t easy to spot at first viewing but here are a few: How is the investigation into a major case of terrorism closed in two years? Why is the terrorist’s profile still on the records of the government office he worked for? Why don’t the cops check the call records of the dead contract killer — or Vidya Balan’s when she tells them that her husband called her every day from Kolkata from a certain guest house? Most vitally, why does the absconding terrorist, at clear risk to himself, come back to personally confront Vidya Balan in the climax? Okay, we know the answer to that one: to make for a terrific climax with the shock unmasking of a pregnancy that wasn’t. Sometimes plot holes can be forgiven as plot contrivances that have been forged for dramatic effect.

But there’s such a thing as contrivance going too far — so far, in fact, that the story itself ends up as one big plot hole. Like Special 26. The thriller, based on the true story of a Mumbai conman impersonating a CBI officer and ‘raiding’ a jewellery store, turned into one big WTF moment when the genuine CBI officer in the film, instead of apprehending the gang of CBI imposters, follows them (he even warns one of them off the evening before the planned heist!), waits for them to actually raid the jewellery shop and gets conned. The lame excuse inserted into the script was that an intended crime is not a crime; ummm, but the impersonation of government officials, which happened openly at a ‘CBI recruitment’ in a hotel, definitely is; and, besides, in which universe does a cop wait for someone to commit a crime?

So the big question is: do plot holes matter? Many believe that if the film forges an emotional connect with the viewer, and if the plot hole doesn’t call for more suspension of disbelief than is necessary, it’s fine. I’ll end with a story from the redoubtable Alfred Hitchcock. Celebrated screenwriter Richard Maibaum, who was a minor writer on Foreign Correspondent , was once asked by Hitchcock what he thought of the screenplay. Not very logical, replied Maibum. At which Hitch grimaced and said, ‘Oh, dear boy, don’t be dull. I’m not interested in logic, I’m interested in effect. If the audience ever thinks about logic, it’s on their way home after the show, and by that time, you see, they’ve paid for their tickets.’”

Shall we say touché to that?

The author is a freelance writer and editor