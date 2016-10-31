Nidhi Dalmia’sHarpbrings to the fore the real-life conflicts faced by people in ’60s India

It is often said that there is nothing better than one’s own experiences to source from for a story. Nidhi Dalmia does exactly that to sculpt Harp , his latest fiction about love, longing and coming of age, in a lucid and simple telling. The book follows the lives of three protagonists as they engage with cultural, sexual, and student revolutions, and the music of the 1960s.

There’s Ashok, a young man travelling in a Europe divided by the Iron Curtain, who forms the pivot of the story. There’s a young woman, Lauren, whose calling is music, and there’s Aparna, who has loved and lost. The encompassing theme is the protagonists’ quest to know themselves better and seek what they really want. The author’s use of real-life situations and the universal quality of human emotions resonates well with the reader.

Confessing his desire to write for long, Dalmia says, “We all have stories to tell. I too wanted to write and be inspired by the Rolling Stones song, ‘Catch your dreams before they slip away’.”

That does not seem the sole aim of the book, as its characters demonstrate the tug of war faced by each individual while making crucial life decisions. “The purpose was to tell a tale about how love and obligation compartmentalise people,” says the author. “Making them choose between love and duty, between the head and the heart, between one’s social contract and what one wants — the individual choices one has to make with profound consequences.”

Dalmia’s intentions have come forth deftly with Harp as one reads Ashok’s inner conflict when forced to choose between his love and his parents. Similarly, there’s Lauren’s dilemma between her affection and passion for music. Incidentally, the title of the story comes from Lauren’s dedication to the stringed instrument. “This commitment partly drives the narrative and hence the choice of name,” reveals Dalmia. Going further, he says, just as the Frank Sinatra song preaches, you have to do it your way. “Therein lies individualism,” says Dalmia. “These answers come from within. It’s instinct plus reason. At times, there is a trade-off, but one still has to choose. It’s not easy to make the roads you take shape your life.”

Like his protagonist Ashok, Dalmia underwent extensive professional training across the world and has experience in managing dairy product factories. His travels abroad make the descriptions of places like Amsterdam, Lyon, Dijon, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Krakow and Helsinki very authentic. It would seem, then, that the book is biographical. “It draws broadly on my travels through Europe as a young man and the training I received in factories there,” says the author. “Similarly, it draws a little bit on the women I encountered and the relationships I had and also somewhat on the struggle to please my parents. One always draws on one’s experiences.” But the rest, insists the author, is imagination. The characters acquired more life as he progressed with his writing. “Also, it came partly from many interesting people one encounters in life’s journey. Their personalities and traits get mixed up, as do their stories,” says Dalmia. “Many things are invented, imagined both in the narrative and in the personae of the characters, as it should be in fiction.”

Set in the 60s, Harp provides a glimpse into the decade, including people’s hopes, dreams, idealism, the music and the journey of the generation. “They would honour tradition,” says Dalmia explaining the young Indians’ mindset at that time. “Especially our philosophy and spirituality, where it made sense and gave a deeper meaning to life’s eternal questions, while experimenting and embracing modernity in the areas of technology, freedom of thought and culture. An eclectic best from the West and the East instead of the worst from both places, as it often happens unfortunately.”

Beyond the romantic arcs of his protagonists, Dalmia makes some interesting observations about the prevalent economic and political situation in India, which in the liberalised atmosphere since 1991 may seem quaint to young readers. “India was stuck in the licence, quota and permit raj ,” he says. “The red tape and bureaucracy was tremendous. Business was perversely thought to be bad by the Government and obstacles put in its way.” According to the author, it was one of the hardest places to do business in, as his Harvard professor later commented. The political atmosphere became populist. Instead of uplifting people and genuinely removing poverty through unleashing the country’s economic potential, the effort became one of bringing down the few successful. Tragic as it is, Dalmia deftly offers a perspective into ’60s India.

Harp, AuthorsUpFront is priced at Rs. 280.

Dalmia makes interesting observations about the economic situation in the 1960s