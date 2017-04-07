Vinod Khanna in hospital for dehydration

more-in

Mumbai: Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital last week for severe dehydration. A picture of the actor in a hospital robe, in which he appeared to have drastically lost weight, went viral on the social media raising speculations about a serious ailment. A hospital spokesperson, however, said it is nothing but severe dehydration. “He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment. He is stable and will be discharged soon,” said the spokesperson.