Use only Indian-style toilets, says Bohra chief

A video showing a few Dawoodi Bohra men breaking a Western-style toilet has gone viral on social media. The 50-second-long clip surfaced days after spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin issued a farman emphasising the use of Indian-style commode.

Over the past few weeks, members of jamaats have been carrying out a house-to-house survey to check toilets. While some have received warnings to replace the commode, others had to face the enforced removal.

The Syedna has been a propagator of Indian commode due to its health benefits. “Last week, a few men came to survey our house. While we have both types of commodes, we showed them only the Indian style,” said a 50-year-old Bhendi Bazaar resident.

He also said that it was not feasible to remove the Western toilet as his aged parents needed it.

A community member from Marol, who was present in the masjid, which proclaimed the use of Indian commode last week, said that such a drive should have been conducted at least 10 to 15 years ago. “Most of the community members live in newly-constructed buildings that have Western toilets. Also, over the years, we have got used to it. Changing it suddenly will be difficult,” said the 60-year-old man.

“What our Syedna is saying is absolutely correct. Squatting has always been considered beneficial over sitting. But the timing is wrong,” he said.

The sit or squat debate has been on for a long time. Many say that squatting widens the anorectal angle and reduces abdominal strain thus helping in better motion.

A community spokesperson said: “Western toilet is alien to our culture. It is an accepted fact that Indian toilet has certain medical benefits and advantages.”

Reformists in the community feel that if it is a suggestion, there is no reason for jamaat members for a survey. “Propagating is fine, but imposing is not right,” reformer Saifuddin Insaf said.

He further said that a group of jamaat members entered a woman’s home in Bhendi Bazaar a few days ago. “They left only after she threatened to call the police.”