Uddhav apologises for Saamana cartoon

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday tendered a public apology for hurting the sentiments of the Maratha community, especially its women, through a cartoon published in the September 25 edition of the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana .

The cartoon punned on the Marathi words “Mook morcha” (silent morcha) and “Mooka morcha” (kiss morcha) to comment on the silent protests by the Marathas demanding reservation. Members of the community staged protests and burnt copies of the Saamana i. The Opposition also attacked the Shiv Sena and demanded a public apology from Saamana’s editor-in-chief Mr. Thackeray and its executive editor Sanjay Raut.

Mr. Thackeray, while addressing a press conference, blamed vested interests and the Opposition for raking up the controversy and defaming his party. He said, “There was no intention to hurt the sentiments of anyone. We respect women. Even inadvertently, we do not insult the sentiments of women. But, if the cartoon has hurt women because of the controversy raked by certain people, I — as the son of late Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena president and editor of Saamana — apologise from the bottom of my heart to all mothers and sisters of Maharashtra. I have no such ill-feelings in my heart.”

On breaking the silence five days after the controversy broke, Mr. Thackeray said, “I deliberately waited to see who are the elements trying to exploit this controversy. Certain vested interests floated rumours that our MLAs, and MPs have resigned, but no such thing happened. I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by the party’s leadership and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the party.”

Mr. Thackeray said the government should convene a one-day special session to discuss the Maratha reservation and amendments to the Atrocities Act: two key demands of the community.

He said, “The Chief Minister has said reservation would be given to the Maratha community, and I am confident he will do it. We have submitted a memorandum to demand a special session as soon as possible. Various leaders will take a position on this issue in public, and may change it later. That’s why, we want this to be debated in the Assembly, which has some sanctity.”

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Brigade, a Maratha organisation whose members were arrested for an attack on the Saamana press in Navi Mumbai, welcomed the apology.

However, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the apology was aimed at containing political damage to the Shiv Sena ahead of local body polls in November. He said, “Uddhav Thackeray should have apologised immediately, but now he realises that the resentment in the Maratha community can damage Sena’s prospects in the elections. The Saamana tried to make fun of the Maratha rallies and insult women who took part in the protests.” The Congress-NCP-led Opposition had demanded a public apology from Mr. Thacheray, while the BJP blamed Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the controversy and sought his apology.