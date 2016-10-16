Two persons were caught on CCTV camera of a supermarket stealing its cash box of more than Rs. 7 lakh in Virar (East) on Thursday. The two can be seen initially stealing goods from the shop, but once they spot the cash box, they are seen making off with it.

When the owners opened the shop on Friday, they found that it had been vandalized, and that some goods and the safe were missing. The owner, Harish Bhanushali, filed a complaint with the police.

“There was more than Rs. 7 lakh in cash in the shop,” said PSI Vivek Tambe of Virar Police, Palghar, the investigating officer in the case. The owners had kept the cash in the shop as there were two bank holidays due to Dasara and Muharram.

Investigations have revealed that the theft had been caught on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera of the shop. Two persons can be seen entering the shop, having broken in through the ventilating duct. Once inside, they started robbing the goods inside the shop, but later picked up the cash box.

While some persons said they could identify the thieves, the police have rubbished their claims. “When some persons came forward to say that the thieves were from a particular locality, we did investigate there, but the claims were found to be false. We are investigating the case,” said Mr. Tambe.

The writer is a freelance journalist