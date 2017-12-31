Two Romanians held for stealing money from 99 bank accounts

more-in

The Navghar police on Friday arrested two Romanian nationals for allegedly withdrawing money from 99 bank accounts after obtaining debit card details using a skimmer kit.

In November this year, customers of Kotak Mahindra bank began complaining to Navghar police that they were losing money from their accounts after using their debit cards at an ATM kiosk outside Mulund railway station. From November 17 to November 19, 99 customers lost ₹32,29,783 from their accounts.

Navghar police said the accused, identified as Marian Grama (42) and Meu Iioneil (42), were arrested from Safdarjung in Delhi on Friday in a joint operation. The police said that the duo was caught by a camera built in the ATM in which they had installed the skimming kit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said, “Grama and Ioneil visited the ATM six times in November and December but they did not withdraw money. They just checked if the skimming devices were working properly and left. This was captured on camera. Using the images we identified them.”

The accused were produced in a Saket court, where Navghar police obtained their transit custody, and later brought them to Mumbai. The police have recovered a laptop, six cell phones and ₹4 lakh from the accused.