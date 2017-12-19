Two held in city in Nashik arms haul case

more-in

The police have made two more arrests in the city in the past 24 hours in connection with the Nashik arms haul case.The Nashik rural police seized a large cache of arms concealed in a Mahindra Bolero on the Mumbai–Agra highway on Friday morning. The three occupants of the vehicle were travelling to Mumbai. Following their arrest, the police learnt that the Bolero had been stolen from Oshiwara.

The police said that the first arrest was made in Sewri on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Amir Sheikh, was picked up from his garage in Sewri for allegedly making modifications in the stolen Bolero to help conceal weapons. Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade of Nashik rural police confirmed the arrest and said that the accused had been remanded in police custody till December 28.

The second arrest was made in Amboli by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The arrested accused has been identified as Salman Badshah, who stole the Bolero and took it to Sheikh’s garage.