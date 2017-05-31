Mumbai

Twitter suspends Abhijeet’s new account

Mumbai: Micro-blogging site Twitter has again suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s unverified account that he opened after his verified handle was closed a week ago. He joined Twitter again on Monday with a new handle.

The 58-year-old singer had posted a video on his new page saying he was ‘against anti-nationals’. “This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation,” he had said.

The new account, however, was suspended on Monday evening soon after his post.Twitter had earlier suspended Abhijeet’s account after he posted a string of offensive tweets, especially against women.

