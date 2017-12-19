Turbhe fire causes loss of ₹200 cr.

more-in

The fire that engulfed a chemical company in Turbhe on Sunday evening is estimated to have caused a loss of ₹200 crore. Two buildings of Modepro India Pvt Ltd in Turbhe MIDC were damaged in the fire.

Fire officials said that a blast in the four boilers of the firm that led to the massive fire was as a result of a spark in the reactor. R.B. Patil, MIDC fire officer, said: “One building of the factory is completely damaged. The second plant is in a better condition. We have given an ‘All clear’ signal after visiting the site on Monday evening. The first plant can collapse any moment. We have informed the staff to stay away from the building.”

Suryanwanshi, manager of the firm, said, “Eight workers suffered injuries, and five of them have been admitted to the National Burns Hospital. They are out of danger.”