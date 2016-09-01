The Goa government will conduct a comprehensive survey of the transgender population in the State in the next three months to ensure the community can avail of social and economic entitlements.

Sudesh Gaude, Deputy Director of Goa’s Social Welfare Department, along with officials of the Department of Statistics, on Tuesday held a discussion with a delegation of transgenders from Goa and sought their participation in preparing the first ever survey-questionnaire.

Mr. Gaude told The Hindu on Wednesday that the survey will be conducted by the Department of Statistics while the Social Welfare Department will give it support so that official data is made available for various benefit schemes to the community.

Members of the community members had, at a recent State-level consultative by Goa Aids Society, complained of problems like harassment from police, besides social and economic apathy and neglect in Goa. Led by Diana, a leader of the community, they complained of legal, social as well as economic difficulties.

Many also said they face trouble conducting last rites and that there are no old-age-homes for their community. Besides, they face discrimination and apathy when they approach hospitals for medical treatment.

The Goa AIDS Society had responded by announcing workshops for the sensitisation of media, police and other stakeholders so that the issue of discrimination is tackled and inclusiveness is initiated.

In India, the total transgender population is at around 4.88 lakh as per the 2011 census, with 398 in Goa.

Three NGOs working for the transgender community, namely, Darpan and Hamsaath from Vasco in south Goa and Rishta from Calangute in north coastal Goa have agreed to come on board to help conduct the survey.