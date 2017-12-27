Tomato price crashes to ₹9, after hitting peak of ₹45

Navi Mumbai 01-12- 2017 : Tomato prices MAFCO stood at Rs 40 per kg on Friday in view of tight supplies, trade data showed. the key kitchen staple has become dearer since four week. Photo - Yogesh Mhatre | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

Days after hitting the season’s highest price of ₹45 per kg, the rates of tomato have dipped to ₹9 per kg.

Prices fell after over 600 trucks laden with tomatoes arrived at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi and reduced the demand-supply gap on Monday morning. The price of tomatoes was lowest at the wholesale market in Ulhasnagar, where it was being sold at ₹6 per kg.

Bal Saheb Badbade, a wholesaler at APMC, said, “The harvest this season has been great. Tomatoes are always in demand and so we place orders for it from many places in the State. Owing good weather this time, we are receiving abundant supply of tomatoes.”

However, though the wholesale rate of tomatoes at APMC ranged between ₹7 and ₹15 per kg, online grocery shopping sites continued to sell the vegetable at around ₹40 per kg.

Padma Gautam (55), who works as a domestic help, said, “My grandchildren are really fond of tomato ketchup. Now that tomatoes are so cheap, I will make a lot of ketchup so that it lasts them for months.” Meena Bhagwat (37), a home-maker in Dombivali, said, “Tomato is an essential vegetable in any kitchen. My blood pressure shoots up whenever I run out of tomatoes. Now that it has become affordable after almost two weeks, I am going to stock it in my fridge.”

Meanwhile, the prices of drumstick and onion continued to remain at the season’s highest at ₹120 per kg and ₹50 per kg respectively. The supply of onions have been scarce ever since cyclone Ockhi severely damaged farms in Karnataka that supplied onions to Mumbai.

Kailash Tajne, a wholesaler at APMC in Kalyan, said, “We buy onions from Bengaluru, Nashik and Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone and unseasonal rain destroyed the harvest in the southern States. We are now entirely dependent on the supply from Nashik. Prices of onions are expected to continue rising.”

Mr. Badbade said the the prices of tomatoes fluctuates as it takes only 90 days to grow the crop. However, prices of onions and drumsticks, which takes months to grow, will stay high for a long time.

Kiran Ahuja, a homemaker from Vashi, said, “As a north Indian, onions and tomatoes are part of most of our dishes. When prices fluctuate, it also has a bearing on the dishes that end up on our table. Though no one can control nature, we hope the weather turns favourable so that we can have balanced meals.”

At APMC and other suburban wholesale markets, the price of onions from the previous harvest ranged between ₹50 and ₹55 per kg and in the retail markets between ₹60 and ₹65 per kg. But the wholesale prices from the recent harvest ranged between ₹45 and ₹50 per kg, while at retail stores it was ₹60 per kg.