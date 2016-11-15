A compilation of four short plays, this NCPA presentation has been directed by theatre veteran Sam Kerawalla. The first play:Shusheela brings Krishna Homeis about the stereotypical expectations and reactions of the upper-middle class people when it comes to modern art. Then there’sAdult Education, about a teacher who will teach just about anyone.Mehernosh is my Darlingrevolves around not being tech-savvy. Lastly, we haveSarosh marries Mehroo, a wedding drama about a bickering couple. Tickets are priced at Rs..150.

