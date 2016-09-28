Written by Nadira Zaheer Babbar and Javed Siddiqui,
Begum Jaan
tells the story of a legendary classical singer. It revolves around the relationships between three characters: a witty matriarch, Begum Jaan; her granddaughter, Zarina (Juhi Babbar Soni); and a journalist, Sanjay Pande (Anup Soni). The play reflects the changing face of India from its pre-independence days. Director Nadira Zaheer plays the titular role.
Time: 9 p.m.
Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
Phone: 26149546
